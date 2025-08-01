Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Platoon Instructor of the Cycle [Image 2 of 6]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Isaac Anderson, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, was named Instructor of the Cycle for 2nd Platoon during Combat Leaders Course 25-04. The course, conducted by Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, focuses on enhancing the leadership capabilities of Ukrainian forces. Anderson’s mentorship and professionalism helped shape the next generation of platoon-level leaders.

