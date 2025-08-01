2nd Platoon Instructor of the Cycle

Staff Sgt. Isaac Anderson, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, was named Instructor of the Cycle for 2nd Platoon during Combat Leaders Course 25-04. The course, conducted by Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, focuses on enhancing the leadership capabilities of Ukrainian forces. Anderson’s mentorship and professionalism helped shape the next generation of platoon-level leaders.
