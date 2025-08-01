Sgt. 1st Class Adam Johnson, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, was recognized as the Instructor of the Cycle for 1st Platoon during Combat Leaders Course 25-04. The course, led by Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, is designed to develop small-unit leaders within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Johnson’s tactical expertise and leadership significantly contributed to the success of the training.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9240968
|VIRIN:
|250805-A-PH391-2114
|Resolution:
|5709x4411
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Adam Johnson, 1st Platoon Instructor of the Cycle [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.