Sgt. 1st Class Adam Johnson, 1st Platoon Instructor of the Cycle

Sgt. 1st Class Adam Johnson, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, was recognized as the Instructor of the Cycle for 1st Platoon during Combat Leaders Course 25-04. The course, led by Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, is designed to develop small-unit leaders within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Johnson’s tactical expertise and leadership significantly contributed to the success of the training.