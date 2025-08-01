Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. 1st Class Adam Johnson, 1st Platoon Instructor of the Cycle [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sgt. 1st Class Adam Johnson, 1st Platoon Instructor of the Cycle

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Adam Johnson, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, was recognized as the Instructor of the Cycle for 1st Platoon during Combat Leaders Course 25-04. The course, led by Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, is designed to develop small-unit leaders within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Johnson’s tactical expertise and leadership significantly contributed to the success of the training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 03:28
    Photo ID: 9240968
    VIRIN: 250805-A-PH391-2114
    Resolution: 5709x4411
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Adam Johnson, 1st Platoon Instructor of the Cycle [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Support Instructor of the Cycle
    2nd Platoon Instructor of the Cycle
    Spc. Michel Garcia Recognized for Excellence in Medical Training
    Sgt. 1st Class Adam Johnson, 1st Platoon Instructor of the Cycle
    Sgt. Jason Barh Recognized at CLC 25-04 Graduation
    Capt. Mike Zheng, 3rd Platoon Instructor of the Cycle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    278th
    CombatReady
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download