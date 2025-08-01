Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Jason Barh Recognized at CLC 25-04 Graduation [Image 5 of 6]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Sgt. Jason Barh, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, was recognized for his exceptional contributions to the medical training team during the graduation of Combat Leaders Course Class 25-04 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The JMTG-U-led course is designed to develop tactical leaders within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Barh’s leadership in providing operational medical instruction enhanced the course’s impact and the overall effectiveness of the training mission.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 03:28
    Photo ID: 9240969
    VIRIN: 250805-A-PH391-8365
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Sgt. Jason Barh Recognized at CLC 25-04 Graduation [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

