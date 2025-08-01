Sgt. Jason Barh Recognized at CLC 25-04 Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Jason Barh, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, was recognized for his exceptional contributions to the medical training team during the graduation of Combat Leaders Course Class 25-04 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The JMTG-U-led course is designed to develop tactical leaders within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Barh’s leadership in providing operational medical instruction enhanced the course’s impact and the overall effectiveness of the training mission.