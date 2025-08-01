Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pre-World War I unit photo donated to Fort McCoy History Center; dates to 1910s [Image 22 of 22]

    Pre-World War I unit photo donated to Fort McCoy History Center; dates to 1910s

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Delton and Joyce Thorson from Augusta, Wis., stand with a long panoramic photo July 11, 2025, of Camp McCoy during a visit to the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and the History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 100-plus-year-old panoramic photograph was donated to Fort McCoy. In the donated photo, believed to be from around 1910 or soon thereafter, shows hundreds of Soldiers — some on horses — set up in formations in front of their encampment which is located in now what is the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Pre-World War I unit photo donated to Fort McCoy History Center; dates to 1910s

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army History
    Fort McCoy History
    Wisconsin
    Camp McCoy photo

