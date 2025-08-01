A glimpse at a printed photo from the 1910s is shown Aug. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. An interesting artifact, a 100-plus-year-old panoramic photograph, was donated to the Fort McCoy History in July 2025 by a Wisconsin resident who believes she had family descendants in the photograph. That resident, Joyce Thorson from Augusta, Wis., brought the long panoramic photo to the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and the History Center. (U.S. Army Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 00:12
|Photo ID:
|9240845
|VIRIN:
|250805-A-A4608-2546
|Resolution:
|5674x2367
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pre-World War I unit photo donated to Fort McCoy History Center; dates to 1910s [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pre-World War I unit photo donated to Fort McCoy History Center; dates to 1910s
No keywords found.