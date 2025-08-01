Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pre-World War I unit photo donated to Fort McCoy History Center; dates to 1910s [Image 20 of 22]

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A glimpse at a printed photo from the 1910s is shown Aug. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. An interesting artifact, a 100-plus-year-old panoramic photograph, was donated to the Fort McCoy History in July 2025 by a Wisconsin resident who believes she had family descendants in the photograph. That resident, Joyce Thorson from Augusta, Wis., brought the long panoramic photo to the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and the History Center. (U.S. Army Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 00:12
    Photo ID: 9240844
    VIRIN: 250805-A-A4608-3264
    Resolution: 5496x2012
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-World War I unit photo donated to Fort McCoy History Center; dates to 1910s [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army History
    Fort McCoy History
    Wisconsin
    Camp McCoy photo

