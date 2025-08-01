Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Construction Manager for a New Bachelor Officer Quarters Greets Visitors [Image 4 of 4]

    The Construction Manager for a New Bachelor Officer Quarters Greets Visitors

    GUAM

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Ana Lisa Salazar with the Officer in Charge of Construction greets visitors during a tour of nearly-completed Bachelor Officer Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in the summer of 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 19:22
    Photo ID: 9240537
    VIRIN: 250616-O-CM160-5681
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, The Construction Manager for a New Bachelor Officer Quarters Greets Visitors [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC, Guam, construction, facility, officer quarters, Camp Blaz

