Ana Lisa Salazar with the Officer in Charge of Construction greets visitors during a tour of nearly-completed Bachelor Officer Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in the summer of 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 19:22
|Photo ID:
|9240537
|VIRIN:
|250616-O-CM160-5681
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Construction Manager for a New Bachelor Officer Quarters Greets Visitors [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.