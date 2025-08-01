Date Taken: 06.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.05.2025 19:22 Photo ID: 9240525 VIRIN: 250616-O-CM160-2868 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.53 MB Location: GU

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Entry Lounge of a New Bachelor Officer Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.