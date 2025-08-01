Outdoor Recreation Area for a New Bachelor Officer Quarters on Camp Blaz

Recently painted picnic benches and pavilions indicate that a Bachelor Officer Quarters on Camp Blaz is nearing completion. Final details, such as testing and balancing within the building, are still underway as of summer 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 19:22
|Photo ID:
|9240526
|VIRIN:
|250616-O-CM160-6025
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
