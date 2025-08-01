Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outdoor Recreation Area for a New Bachelor Officer Quarters on Camp Blaz [Image 2 of 4]

    Outdoor Recreation Area for a New Bachelor Officer Quarters on Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Recently painted picnic benches and pavilions indicate that a Bachelor Officer Quarters on Camp Blaz is nearing completion. Final details, such as testing and balancing within the building, are still underway as of summer 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 19:22
    Photo ID: 9240526
    VIRIN: 250616-O-CM160-6025
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, Outdoor Recreation Area for a New Bachelor Officer Quarters on Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS

    The Entry Lounge of a New Bachelor Officer Quarters on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Outdoor Recreation Area for a New Bachelor Officer Quarters on Camp Blaz
    Freshly Installed Landscaping for a New Bachelor Officer Quarters on Camp Blaz
    The Construction Manager for a New Bachelor Officer Quarters Greets Visitors

