NAVFAC EXWC Works to Improve Storage of Munitions, Increasing Safety and Cost Savings

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Engineer Thomas Erickson welds test panels as part of a project to strengthen the blast door of Earth-Covered Magazines, at the FATHOMWERX public-private laboratory at the Port of Hueneme, Calif., March 3, 2025. Erickson is part of a team of experts at NAVFAC EXWC working on this project to enable the Fleet and warfighter to store munitions at a higher level of safety and security for less cost. ECMs are semi-buried structures used to securely store munitions and other volatile material, offering protection to nearby personnel and property from an accidental explosion. Used throughout the Department of Defense, ECMs address both explosive safety and physical security considerations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)