NAVFAC EXWC Works to Improve Storage of Munitions, Increasing Safety and Cost Savings

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Engineer Thomas Erickson welds test panels as part of a project to strengthen the blast door of Earth-Covered Magazines, at the FATHOMWERX public-private laboratory at the Port of Hueneme, Calif., March 3, 2025. Erickson is part of a team of experts at NAVFAC EXWC working on this project to enable the Fleet and warfighter to store munitions at a higher level of safety and security for less cost. ECMs are semi-buried structures used to securely store munitions and other volatile material, offering protection to nearby personnel and property from an accidental explosion. Used throughout the Department of Defense, ECMs address both explosive safety and physical security considerations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 18:14
    Photo ID: 9240368
    VIRIN: 250303-N-BN624-1782
    Resolution: 6503x4335
    Size: 22.37 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

