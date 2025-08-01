Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Test Lead Brent Elkins conducts component thermal testing to evaluate the performance of novel materials to forced-entry attack. The test program examined the performance of both individual components and full magazine door sections to forced entry attack, to build a full picture of the best methods to provide physical security protection. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9240339
|VIRIN:
|240917-N-ZZ123-1768
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC EXWC Works to Improve Storage of Munitions, Increasing Safety and Cost Savings [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC EXWC Works to Improve Storage of Munitions, Increasing Safety and Cost Savings
No keywords found.