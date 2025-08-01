NAVFAC EXWC Works to Improve Storage of Munitions, Increasing Safety and Cost Savings

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Test Lead Brent Elkins conducts component thermal testing to evaluate the performance of novel materials to forced-entry attack. The test program examined the performance of both individual components and full magazine door sections to forced entry attack, to build a full picture of the best methods to provide physical security protection. (Courtesy photo)