Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) special forces team members execute a combined thermal and power tool attack against NAVFAC EXWC test specimens. This is part of a NAVFAC EXWC project to strengthen the blast door of Earth-Covered Magazines (ECMs). ECMs are semi-buried structures used to securely store munitions and other volatile material, offering protection to nearby personnel and property from an accidental explosion. Used throughout the Department of Defense, ECMs address both explosive safety and physical security considerations. (File photo)
NAVFAC EXWC Works to Improve Storage of Munitions, Increasing Safety and Cost Savings
