Camp Pendleton Servicemembers, Civilians attend SPRIRC

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jergen Campbell, uniformed advisor with the Marine and Family Program Division, Marine Corps Base Quantico, speaks about resilience at the 2025 Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee implementation trainings at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. The SPRIRC implementation training intends to strengthen suicide prevention efforts, build stronger collaborations, identify the best practices and recommendations to inform policy, and enhance field implementation and sustainment of all unit-level suicide prevention programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)