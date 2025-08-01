Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Servicemembers, Civilians attend SPRIRC [Image 1 of 6]

    Camp Pendleton Servicemembers, Civilians attend SPRIRC

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Navy Capt. Henry Holcombe Jr., the chaplain for I Marine Expeditionary Force, gives the opening prayer during the 2025 Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee implementation training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. The SPRIRC implementation training intends to strengthen suicide prevention efforts, build stronger collaborations, identify the best practices and recommendations to inform policy, and enhance field implementation and sustainment of all unit-level suicide prevention programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 17:51
    Photo ID: 9240298
    VIRIN: 250805-M-CV013-1005
    Resolution: 2373x3557
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    MCIW
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton
    Civilians
    Suicide Prevention
    SPRIRC

