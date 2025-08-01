Camp Pendleton Servicemembers, Civilians attend SPRIRC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, the senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, gives remarks during the 2025 Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee implementation training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. The SPRIRC implementation training intends to strengthen suicide prevention efforts, build stronger collaborations, identify the best practices and recommendations to inform policy, and enhance field implementation and sustainment of all unit-level suicide prevention programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)