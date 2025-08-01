Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Davidson Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members of Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Davidson, superintendent of the 139th Aircraft Equipment Maintenance Flight, pin on his new rank of chief master sergeant at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 3, 2025. Davidson was promoted to chief master sergeant, the Air Force’s highest enlisted rank, in recognition of his leadership and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Joshua Taylor)