Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Davidson Promotion Ceremony

Family members of Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Davidson, superintendent of the 139th Aircraft Equipment Maintenance Flight, pin on his new rank of chief master sergeant at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 3, 2025. Davidson was promoted to chief master sergeant, the Air Force’s highest enlisted rank, in recognition of his leadership and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Joshua Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 12:06
|Photo ID:
|9239168
|VIRIN:
|250803-Z-CN403-6841
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
