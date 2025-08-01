Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Davidson Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Anthony Scheidel, commander of the 139th Maintenance Squadron, stands beside Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Davidson, superintendent of the 139th Aircraft Equipment Maintenance Flight, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 3, 2025. Davidson was promoted to chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force, in recognition of his leadership and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Joshua Taylor)