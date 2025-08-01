Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Davidson Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Anthony Scheidel, the commander of the 139th Maintenance Squadron, shakes hands with Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Davidson, the superintendent for the 139th Aircraft Equipment Maintenance Flight at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 3, 2025. Davidson was promoted to the rank of chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force, recognizing his leadership and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Joshua Taylor)