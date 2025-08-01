U.S. Army Nurse Corps cadets participating in the Nurse Summer Training Program recieve certificates during a graduation ceremon at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Aug. 1, 2025. The cadets completed clinical rotations alongside active-duty military nurses, gaining hands-on experience in patient care and military medical operations. The program provides ROTC nursing cadets with practical, real-world experience in military healthcare settings to enhance their clinical and leadership skills. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 04:41
|Photo ID:
|9238464
|VIRIN:
|250801-D-SH479-1296
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|14.32 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSTP Graduation Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.