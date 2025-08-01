NSTP Graduation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Nurse Corps cadets participating in the Nurse Summer Training Program recieve certificates during a graduation ceremon at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Aug. 1, 2025. The cadets completed clinical rotations alongside active-duty military nurses, gaining hands-on experience in patient care and military medical operations. The program provides ROTC nursing cadets with practical, real-world experience in military healthcare settings to enhance their clinical and leadership skills. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)