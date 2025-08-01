Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSTP Graduation Ceremony [Image 1 of 14]

    NSTP Graduation Ceremony

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Nurse Corps cadets participating in the Nurse Summer Training Program recieve certificates during a graduation ceremon at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Aug. 1, 2025. The cadets completed clinical rotations alongside active-duty military nurses, gaining hands-on experience in patient care and military medical operations. The program provides ROTC nursing cadets with practical, real-world experience in military healthcare settings to enhance their clinical and leadership skills. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 04:41
    Photo ID: 9238450
    VIRIN: 250801-D-SH479-1276
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Readiness
    Landstuhl
    Germany
    Air Force
    Army
    Medicine

