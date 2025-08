U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), greets U.S. Navy Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, a pilot with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, after their arrival at MCBH, Aug. 4, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Daniel Chavez-Flores)