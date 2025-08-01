Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Chavez-Flores 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), greets U.S. Navy Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, a pilot with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, after their arrival at MCBH, Aug. 4, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Daniel Chavez-Flores)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 23:36
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    TAGS

    MCBH
    BlueAngels
    BluesontheBay
    2025KBayAirShow
    2025KaneoheBayAirShow

