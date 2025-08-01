U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots and crew members greet students with Mokapu Elementary School, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), after arriving at MCBH, Aug. 4, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Daniel Chavez-Flores)