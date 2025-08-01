Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Chavez-Flores 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots and crew members greet students with Mokapu Elementary School, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), after arriving at MCBH, Aug. 4, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Daniel Chavez-Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 23:36
    Photo ID: 9237989
    VIRIN: 250804-M-OP237-1036
    Resolution: 4288x6432
    Size: 18.37 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Carlos Chavez-Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive To Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCBH
    BlueAngels
    BluesontheBay
    2025KBayAirShow
    2025KaneoheBayAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download