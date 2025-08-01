Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    So Lee recognized as 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year

    PYONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    10.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    So Lee, a project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), was selected as the 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year. Known for his technical expertise, team leadership, and commitment to mentorship, Lee has earned a reputation as a dependable and results-driven PM who consistently delivers complex, high-impact projects across the Pacific region and beyond. (US Army photo by Far East District)

