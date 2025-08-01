So Lee recognized as 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year

So Lee, a project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), was selected as the 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year. Known for his technical expertise, team leadership, and commitment to mentorship, Lee has earned a reputation as a dependable and results-driven PM who consistently delivers complex, high-impact projects across the Pacific region and beyond. (US Army photo by Far East District)
