So Lee recognized as 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea — So Lee, a project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), has been named the 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year. This honor recognizes not only his professional expertise but also his humble, grounded approach to leadership.



Lee has served with USACE for over a decade, including a combined eight years at FED, where he currently works as the acting Central Branch Chief. After originally joining the Far East District in February 2015, Lee transferred to the Baltimore District in July 2021 before returning to FED in October 2023. Since April 2024, he has led high-stakes projects with the same diligence and precision that have defined his career.



“I’ve had the privilege of working with So for several years, first as his supervisor in Korea and later in Baltimore,” said David Chai, Chief of the Program and Project Management Division. “From the start, his contributions have been outstanding, and he’s always been a go-to PM for delivering high-quality projects for us.”



Chai emphasized that Lee’s strengths go far beyond technical capability. His ability to unite teams and guide challenging projects to successful completion, often exceeding expectations, sets him apart. “This recognition is a well-earned reflection of his broader impact,” Chai added.



Despite the honor, Lee remains modest. “I’m appreciative of the people that made it happen, but I didn’t do anything special to deserve it,” he said. “If the PDT [Project Delivery Team] is doing what they’re supposed to, the PM isn’t really needed. I’ve been fortunate to have great PDTs.”



When reflecting on his proudest professional accomplishment, Lee responded with characteristic humor: “I developed over a hundred rules to sort my emails. I enjoy maintaining no unread or unsorted messages.”



Originally trained in mechanical engineering, Lee once dreamed of designing cars and machines. However, shortly after college, he joined the military— an experience that shifted his career path and sharpened the technical mindset that would serve him well as a project manager.



His leadership style centers on collaboration and trust. “Find a way to make everyone happy, which may involve convincing stakeholders of certain narratives,” he explained. “I prefer playing the good cop vs. the bad cop.” That approach has helped him bridge complex dynamics among military, civilian, and contractor teams, and build strong working relationships with Republic of Korea (ROK) counterparts.



On successful bilateral coordination, Lee keeps it simple: “Being responsive, transparent, and respectful.”