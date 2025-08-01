So Lee, recently named the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Project Manager of the Year, provides a briefing on the AV200 Hangar at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to senior leaders from the USACE Pacific Ocean Division, April 14, 2025. Recognized for his leadership and consistent delivery of high-impact projects, Lee plays a key role in managing critical infrastructure in the region. (US Army photo by Monique Freemon)
So Lee recognized as 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year
