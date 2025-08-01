Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    So Lee recognized as 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year

    So Lee recognized as 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year

    PYONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    So Lee, recently named the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Project Manager of the Year, provides a briefing on the AV200 Hangar at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to senior leaders from the USACE Pacific Ocean Division, April 14, 2025. Recognized for his leadership and consistent delivery of high-impact projects, Lee plays a key role in managing critical infrastructure in the region. (US Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 23:20
    Photo ID: 9237981
    VIRIN: 250414-A-CQ138-1761
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: PYONGTAEK, KR
    So Lee recognized as 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year
    So Lee recognized as 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year

    So Lee recognized as 2025 USACE Project Manager of the Year

    POD
    FED
    USACE

