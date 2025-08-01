HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing pose for a photo at the Ai Rin Children’s Home in Yonabaru, Okinawa, Japan, July 31, 2025. Marines and Sailors participated in a cleanup as part of MAG-36’s longstanding relationship with the children’s home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)
