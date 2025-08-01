HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darnell Bennett, an aviation operations specialist with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, clears brush at the Ai Rin Children’s Home in Yonabaru, Okinawa, Japan, July 31, 2025. Marines and Sailors participated in the cleanup as part of MAG-36’s longstanding relationship with the children’s home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)