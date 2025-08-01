Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home

    YONABARU, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darnell Bennett, an aviation operations specialist with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, clears brush at the Ai Rin Children’s Home in Yonabaru, Okinawa, Japan, July 31, 2025. Marines and Sailors participated in the cleanup as part of MAG-36’s longstanding relationship with the children’s home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 22:00
    Photo ID: 9237929
    VIRIN: 250731-M-XG218-1037
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: YONABARU, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home
    HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home
    HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home
    HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home
    HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home
    HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home
    HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home
    HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home
    HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    UDP
    chaplain
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download