HMLA-169 volunteers at local children’s home

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing clear brush at the Ai Rin Children’s Home in Yonabaru, Okinawa, Japan, July 31, 2025. Marines and Sailors participated in the cleanup as part of MAG-36’s longstanding relationship with the children’s home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 22:00
|Photo ID:
|9237932
|VIRIN:
|250731-M-XG218-1048
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.63 MB
|Location:
|YONABARU, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
