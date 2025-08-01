NAVFAC Commander Shares Career Insights with STEM Students

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey talks with high school STEM students at the technology-based collaborative laboratory FATHOMWERX, at the Port of Hueneme, Calif., July 23, 2025. VanderLey shared career insights and advice with the students who were participating in a week-long camp through the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME). (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9237863
|VIRIN:
|250723-N-BN624-1141
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|31.97 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
