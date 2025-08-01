Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Commander Shares Career Insights with STEM Students [Image 5 of 5]

    NAVFAC Commander Shares Career Insights with STEM Students

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey talks with high school STEM students at the technology-based collaborative laboratory FATHOMWERX, at the Port of Hueneme, Calif., July 23, 2025. VanderLey shared career insights and advice with the students who were participating in a week-long camp through the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME). (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
