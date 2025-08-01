Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Commander Shares Career Insights with New Professionals, Interns

    NAVFAC Commander Shares Career Insights with New Professionals, Interns

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey meets with young professionals and interns at the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., July 23, 2025. VanderLey shared career insights and advice from his decades-long career as a military engineer. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 20:05
    Photo ID: 9237860
    VIRIN: 250723-N-BN624-1313
    Resolution: 7309x4873
    Size: 25.29 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
