NAVFAC Commander Shares Career Insights with New Professionals, Interns

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey meets with young professionals and interns at the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., July 23, 2025. VanderLey shared career insights and advice from his decades-long career as a military engineer. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)