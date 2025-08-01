Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Commander, EXWC Discuss Innovation, Agile Solutions for the Warfighter [Image 1 of 5]

    NAVFAC Commander, EXWC Discuss Innovation, Agile Solutions for the Warfighter

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey meets with staff at the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), at the technology-based collaborative laboratory FATHOMWERX, at the Port of Hueneme, Calif., July 23, 2025. The NAVFAC EXWC team shared the cutting-edge research, development, test and evaluation to bring agile solutions to the Fleet and warfighter. Discussions included technology transfer and innovative ways to meet the demands of today’s warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

