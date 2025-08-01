3rd MAW Commanding General meets U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, discusses leadership with U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen during Professional Training of Midshipmen at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 1, 2025. The goal of the PROTRAMID is to further the professional development of USNA midshipmen by familiarizing them with Marine Corps and naval operational forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)