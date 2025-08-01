Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MAW Commanding General meets U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen [Image 2 of 5]

    3rd MAW Commanding General meets U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, discusses Marine Corps aviation with U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen during Professional Training of Midshipmen at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 1, 2025. The goal of PROTRAMID is to further the professional development of USNA midshipmen by familiarizing them with Marine Corps and naval operational forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

    This work, 3rd MAW Commanding General meets U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    U.S. Naval Academy
    midshipmen
    PROTRAMID
    Commanding General

