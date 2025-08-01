U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, discusses Marine Corps aviation with U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen during Professional Training of Midshipmen at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 1, 2025. The goal of PROTRAMID is to further the professional development of USNA midshipmen by familiarizing them with Marine Corps and naval operational forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9237856
|VIRIN:
|250804-M-WW713-1117
|Resolution:
|3960x5937
|Size:
|14.68 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd MAW Commanding General meets U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.