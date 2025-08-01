509 SFS trains with NVDs at Whiteman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 509th Security Forces Squadron aims his rifle down a shooting range at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 24, 2025. Base defenders train regularly to be able to mitigate threats, defend personnel and protect strategic assets on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)