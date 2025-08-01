509 SFS trains with NVDs at Whiteman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 509th Security Forces Squadron aims his rifle during a low-light exercise at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 24, 2025. The exercise incorporated small team movements and weapon handling while using night vision devices to enhance base defenders’ combat skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)