509 SFS trains with NVDs at Whiteman AFB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adan Buentello, 509th Security Forces Squadron base response team member, rides in an armored vehicle at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 24, 2025. Base defenders participated in an exercise with night vision devices to increase capabilities and performance in low-light scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|07.24.2025
|08.04.2025 17:23
|9237616
|250724-F-PQ421-1067
|5336x3557
|1.45 MB
|WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US
|2
|0
