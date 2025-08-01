Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    509 SFS trains with NVDs at Whiteman AFB [Image 3 of 5]

    509 SFS trains with NVDs at Whiteman AFB

    WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adan Buentello, 509th Security Forces Squadron base response team member, rides in an armored vehicle at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 24, 2025. Base defenders participated in an exercise with night vision devices to increase capabilities and performance in low-light scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 17:23
    Photo ID: 9237616
    VIRIN: 250724-F-PQ421-1067
    Resolution: 5336x3557
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US
    This work, 509 SFS trains with NVDs at Whiteman AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warfighting
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    lethality
    security forces
    Department of Defense

