Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, and Héctor R. Herrera-Cameron, Fort Buchanan's Antiterrorism (AT) officer, met at the installation's headquarters Aug. 1 to sign the Antiterrorism Month proclamation. This event officially launched a series of activities aimed at enhancing the installation's readiness and security.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9237464
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-CC868-1006
|Resolution:
|1215x683
|Size:
|230.15 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan Strengthens Collective Security with Antiterrorism Proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan Strengthens Collective Security with Antiterrorism Proclamation
No keywords found.