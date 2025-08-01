Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan Strengthens Collective Security with Antiterrorism Proclamation [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Buchanan Strengthens Collective Security with Antiterrorism Proclamation

    PUERTO RICO

    08.01.2025

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, and Héctor R. Herrera-Cameron, Fort Buchanan's Antiterrorism (AT) officer, met at the installation's headquarters Aug. 1 to sign the Antiterrorism Month proclamation. This event officially launched a series of activities aimed at enhancing the installation's readiness and security.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9237462
    VIRIN: 250804-A-CC868-1005
    Resolution: 1284x722
    Size: 235.86 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan Strengthens Collective Security with Antiterrorism Proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan Strengthens Collective Security with Antiterrorism Proclamation
    Fort Buchanan Strengthens Collective Security with Antiterrorism Proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan Strengthens Collective Security with Antiterrorism Proclamation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download