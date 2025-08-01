Fort Buchanan Strengthens Collective Security with Antiterrorism Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, and Héctor R. Herrera-Cameron, Fort Buchanan's Antiterrorism (AT) officer, met at the installation's headquarters Aug. 1 to sign the Antiterrorism Month proclamation. This event officially launched a series of activities aimed at enhancing the installation's readiness and security.