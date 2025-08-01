Fort Buchanan Strengthens Collective Security with Antiterrorism Proclamation

Photo By David Hernandez | Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D....... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, and Héctor R. Herrera-Cameron, Fort Buchanan's Antiterrorism (AT) officer, met at the installation's headquarters Aug. 1 to sign the Antiterrorism Month proclamation. This event officially launched a series of activities aimed at enhancing the installation's readiness and security. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO — Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, and Héctor R. Herrera-Cameron, Fort Buchanan's Antiterrorism (AT) officer, met at the installation's headquarters Aug. 1 to sign the Antiterrorism Month proclamation. This event officially launched a series of activities aimed at enhancing the installation's readiness and security.



"Effective antiterrorism plans and programs succeed because of partnerships with law enforcement, government agencies, civic groups, schools, faith communities, businesses, and individuals. These collaborations help to raise community awareness and personal responsibility while instilling sustained vigilance," said Samples.



Meanwhile, Herrera explained how the proclamation and upcoming events would boost community awareness and readiness.



"The proclamation just signed by the commander marks the start of all local activities for Antiterrorism Awareness Month. We will hold a symposium and conduct community orientations on how to protect yourself during an active shooter incident. At the end of the month, we will conduct an active shooter exercise in partnership with federal agencies to train and raise awareness within our community," Herrera added.



The installation's AT office actively promotes antiterrorism awareness among service members, civilians, and family members by working with state and federal agencies to assess and reduce vulnerabilities, while advising the Garrison Commander on maintaining defenses aligned with force protection conditions.



Fort Buchanan's proactive approach to antiterrorism awareness underscores its dedication to safeguarding the community and maintaining a secure environment for all personnel and their families. The installation leadership encourages everyone across Puerto Rico to stay vigilant and participate actively in the month’s events to strengthen collective security.



For more information about Fort Buchanan's Antiterrorism Program, contact Héctor R. Herrera-Cameron at 787-707-3393.



Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty members, Reservists, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve units. With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, the installation's mission focuses on enhancing readiness and enabling the deployment of military personnel whenever and wherever needed.