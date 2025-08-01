Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Daryl Caudle presents Battenberg Cup, Arleigh Burke Trophy to USS Laboon [Image 3 of 4]

    Adm. Daryl Caudle presents Battenberg Cup, Arleigh Burke Trophy to USS Laboon

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Beard  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    The crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) accepts the Battenberg Cup and Arleigh Burke Trophy from Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, during a ceremony held at BAE Systems Ship Repair Norfolk, Aug. 4, 2025. The Battenberg Cup has been awarded annually since 1977 to the ship or submarine selected by the fleet commander as the best all-around in the Atlantic Fleet, based on accumulation of crew achievements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 15:45
    Photo ID: 9237431
    VIRIN: 250804-N-QI061-1196
    Resolution: 4251x2834
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Adm. Daryl Caudle presents Battenberg Cup, Arleigh Burke Trophy to USS Laboon [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

