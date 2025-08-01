Adm. Daryl Caudle presents Battenberg Cup, Arleigh Burke Trophy to USS Laboon

NORFOLK, Va. – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) was named the best all-around ship in the Atlantic Fleet based on accumulation of achievements, and the ship that showed the most dramatic improvement in battle effectiveness, earning it the Battenberg Cup and the Arleigh Burke trophy, respectively.



Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presented the 2024 Battenberg Cup and Arleigh Burke trophy awards to the crew of Laboon during a ceremony held aboard the ship.



“For the first time that I’m aware of, it’s my honor today to let the crew of the Laboon know that you won both of these prestigious awards against all your peers – not only your peers at U.S. Naval Surface Force Atlantic, but as the best ship across the other Type Commanders,” said Caudle. “The competition was fierce, but you became the benchmark and emerged on top.”



Since 1977, the Battenberg Cup award is presented annually to a ship or submarine selected by the fleet commander as the best all-around in the Atlantic Fleet, based on crew achievements. Laboon was selected as this year’s Battenberg Cup Award Winner after exhibiting superior battle efficiency during the 2024 calendar year.



The Arleigh Burke trophy honors the spirit of Admiral Arleigh A. Burke—renowned as a relentless tactician and stalwart reformer. Burke challenged tradition for the sake of effectiveness, taking underperforming units and making them lethal.



Laboon met the demanding requirements of a carrier strike group deployment to the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operations. Supporting multiple combatant commanders, Laboon reinforced multinational exercises, operating seamlessly with Allied and Coalition Navies and Joint U.S. services.



“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to receive the 2024 Battenberg Cup and Arleigh Burke Trophy,” said Commander Frank Doreì, commanding officer of Laboon. “It is a culmination of TEAM LABOON’s training, hard work, and toughness demonstrated over the past year. It is powerful to know that USS Laboon is a small part of a much greater Navy, capable and ready to fight and win against all challenges to democracy.”



Laboon successfully supported Operations Prosperity Guardian, Poseidon Anchor, and Pandora Throttle, neutralizing 28 UAVs, 8 anti-ship ballistic missiles, 4 land-attack cruise missiles, and 2 anti-ship cruise missiles.



While in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations, Laboon conducted 12 vital escorts through the Bab al-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz—critical arteries in global commerce and regional stability. Additionally, Laboon conducted the first-ever at-sea reload of the NULKA system.

