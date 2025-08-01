Adm. Daryl Caudle presents Battenberg Cup, Arleigh Burke Trophy to USS Laboon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) during the presentation ceremony of the Battenberg Cup and Arleigh Burke Trophy at BAE Systems Ship Repair Norfolk, Aug. 4, 2025. The Battenberg Cup has been awarded annually since 1977 to the ship or submarine selected by the fleet commander as the best all-around in the Atlantic Fleet, based on accumulation of crew achievements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)