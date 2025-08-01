Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demo Team at Wings & Eagles [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35A Demo Team at Wings &amp; Eagles

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie "Mach" Kluesner, pilot of the F-35A Demonstration Team, engages with fans and audience members at the Wings and Eagles Airshow at Kingsley Field, Oregon, on July 19, 2025. The demonstration team travels across the country to showcase the power and precision of the world’s most advanced 5th-generation fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 12:55
    Photo ID: 9236835
    VIRIN: 250719-F-KY209-1011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team at Wings & Eagles [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Demo Team at Wings &amp; Eagles
    F-35A Demo Team at Wings &amp; Eagles
    F-35A Demo Team at Wings &amp; Eagles
    F-35A Demo Team at Wings &amp; Eagles
    F-35A Demo Team at Wings &amp; Eagles
    F-35A Demo Team at Wings &amp; Eagles
    F-35A Demo Team at Wings &amp; Eagles
    F-35A Demo Team at Wings &amp; Eagles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Airpower
    Performance
    Demonstration
    Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download