U.S. Air Force SSgt Braeden Bissell and SrA Bryce Ramaekers clean the canopy of an F-35A Lightning II before the Wings and Eagles Airshow at Kingsley Field, Oregon, on July 19, 2025. Cleaning the canopy ensures clear visibility for the pilot during the demonstration, helping maintain safety and precision throughout the performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)