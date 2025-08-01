Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demo Team at Wings & Eagles [Image 5 of 8]

    F-35A Demo Team at Wings &amp; Eagles

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force SSgt Braeden Bissell and SrA Bryce Ramaekers clean the canopy of an F-35A Lightning II before the Wings and Eagles Airshow at Kingsley Field, Oregon, on July 19, 2025. Cleaning the canopy ensures clear visibility for the pilot during the demonstration, helping maintain safety and precision throughout the performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 12:55
    Photo ID: 9236822
    VIRIN: 250719-F-KY209-1008
    Resolution: 4361x3489
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    This work, F-35A Demo Team at Wings & Eagles [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    Airpower
    Performance
    Demonstration
    Airshow

