U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie "Mach" Kluesner, pilot of the F-35A Demonstration Team, takes off at the Wings and Eagles Airshow at Kingsley Field, Oregon, on July 19, 2025. The demonstration team travels across the country to showcase the power and precision of the world’s most advanced 5th-generation fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 12:55
|Photo ID:
|9236826
|VIRIN:
|250719-F-KY209-1010
|Resolution:
|3816x3053
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo Team at Wings & Eagles [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.