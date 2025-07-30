A U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 4th CBRN Company, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts aircraft decontamination procedures on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a training exercise, July 31, 2025. The training ensures readiness in responding to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters Jr)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9236154
|VIRIN:
|250731-A-NA926-1004
|Resolution:
|6054x4036
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2ID condutcts Aircraft Decontamination training on Camp Humphreys. [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Wilfred Salters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.