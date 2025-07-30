2ID condutcts Aircraft Decontamination training on Camp Humphreys.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 4th CBRN Company, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts aircraft decontamination procedures on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a training exercise, July 31, 2025. The training ensures readiness in responding to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters Jr)