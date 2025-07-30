2ID condutcts Aircraft Decontamination training on Camp Humphreys.

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 4th CBRN Company, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, wait in line before conducting decontamination training, July 31, 2025. The training ensures readiness in responding to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters Jr)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9236153
|VIRIN:
|250731-A-NA926-1003
|Resolution:
|6004x4003
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
